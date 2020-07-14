'Varsity Blues' Couple Plead Guilty To USC Admission Scam

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A California couple charged in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal pled guilty Tuesday to bribing their daughter's way into the University of Southern California as a fake athletic recruit. During a virtual hearing before U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton in Massachusetts, Todd and Diane Blake became the 27th and 28th parents to admit guilt in the high-profile case. Under the terms of their plea deals, Todd Blake would spend four months in prison and Diane Blake would serve six weeks behind bars, with each also paying a $125,000 fine and performing 100 hours of community service. Judge Gorton said Tuesday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS