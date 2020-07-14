$232M Capacitor Price-Fixing Deal Gets First Nod

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A proposed $232 million deal between AVX, Panasonic and other electronic component manufacturers and a class of direct capacitor buyers has cleared the first hurdle in California federal court toward resolving price-fixing allegations. U.S. District Judge James Donato granted preliminary approval of the settlement agreement and instructed the class — consisting of those who purchased capacitors directly from any of the defendants or their subsidiaries between January 2002 and December 2013 — to file their motion for final approval and attorney fees by July 24, according to an order on Friday. A final approval hearing is set for Sept. 17....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS