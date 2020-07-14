Bosch Rips VW Dealers' 9th Circ. Bid To Save Lost Profits Suit

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Auto parts giant Bosch told the Ninth Circuit that it doesn't owe anything to franchised Volkswagen dealerships claiming they lost future profits from vehicle inventories that were obliterated by the Volkswagen emissions-cheating scandal that Bosch purportedly helped mastermind. Robert Bosch GmbH and its North American unit Robert Bosch LLC filed a brief Monday urging the Ninth Circuit to shut down a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit from a trio of dealerships in California, Florida and Pennsylvania. The dealerships contend Bosch owes them damages for lost future profits from car sales and service and maintenance contracts after Volkswagen halted all...

