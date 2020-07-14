2nd Circ. Urged To Refuse CFPB Ratification Of RD Legal Case

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A litigation finance business fighting to seal its exit from a Consumer Finance Protection Bureau enforcement action told the Second Circuit on Monday that the agency shouldn't be allowed to "ratify" its way past the Supreme Court's Seila Law ruling, saying the case can't be validated now when it was illegitimate to begin with. In a letter, RD Legal Funding LLC objected to a CFPB bid for reinstatement of the case now that the agency's constitutionality has been decided in Seila Law v. CFPB and its director, Kathleen Kraninger, has officially ratified, or re-authorized, the 2017 suit, which accused RD Legal...

