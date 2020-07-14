Trade Court Puts Guardrails On Trump's Security Tariff Power

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump unlawfully increased national security tariffs on Turkish steel imports, finding that the president didn't follow congressionally mandated deadlines when doubling the levies to 50%. Trump imposed a 25% tariff on nearly all steel imports in March 2018 after the U.S. Department of Commerce deemed the imports a security threat under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. But a three-judge panel ruled that Trump's move to double the levy for Turkish imports that August ran afoul of that law's clearly established timeline for action. The panel said...

