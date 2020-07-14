Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nev. County, Airport Want $283K In Atty Fees For FCA Win

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Nevada's Clark County moved on Monday to collect over $283,000 in attorney fees that accumulated in its more than three-year fight in federal court against a whistleblower's since-dismissed False Claims Act suit accusing it and McCarran International Airport of falsely collecting airport improvement grants.

U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan dismissed Cheryl Nolte Barnes' whistleblower complaint in the county and airport's favor in January 2018 because the claims were time-barred or weren't sufficiently backed up to demonstrate fraud. This April, the Ninth Circuit upheld the district court's ruling that Barnes didn't have the right to sue, but asked the lower court...

