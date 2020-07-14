Lloyd's Pushes 9th Circ. For Arb. In $6.3M Boxer Dispute

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- An underwriter for Lloyd's of London is asking the Ninth Circuit to send a $6.3 million coverage dispute with a former professional boxer to arbitration, saying the boxer's haste in suing over the coverage for a career-ending injury shouldn't keep the underwriter from enforcing the policy's arbitration agreement. In an opening brief filed Monday, CNA Hardy Underwriters said that while it was aware of the arbitration agreement's existence in the policy covering Andre Ward for Roc Nation Sports LLC, it needed time to investigate whether it had it had an enforceable right to arbitration when the suit was first filed. According to...

