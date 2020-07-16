Calif. Gaming Group Urges Gov. To Close Tribal Casinos

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A California group that represents commercial gaming card rooms has urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to shut down all tribal casinos in the state following his recent order requiring closure of indoor activities at hospitality venues during the COVID-19 pandemic. The California Gaming Association told Newsom in a letter last week after the governor's July 1 closure order that the general requirements of most state-tribal compacts prevent tribes from conducting Class III gaming "in a manner that endangers the public health, safety or welfare." Considering that Newsom has shut down all commercial card rooms in most counties due to the health emergency...

