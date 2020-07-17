Strip Club Escapes $800K Verdict In Alcohol Overserving Case

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- An Arizona appeals court has tossed a jury's $800,000 verdict against a strip club accused of overserving alcohol to a patron who later killed two people in an auto collision, ruling that the club's liability ended when the patron made it home and went to sleep. In a 14-page published opinion, a three-judge panel on Thursday unanimously held that the Jaguars gentlemen's club, operated by JAI Dining Services Phoenix Inc., isn't responsible for its portion of the $2 million verdict won by four relatives of the people killed by Cesar Aguilera Villanueva, who was also a defendant in the suit. JAI...

