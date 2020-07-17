Real Estate Rumors: HUD, Wells Fargo, Akara Partners

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has loaned $67 million to developer Masoud Shojaee for a mixed-use project in Hialeah, Florida, the Real Deal reported on Friday. The loan is for Shoma Village, which is slated to have 304 workforce housing units as well as roughly 30,000 square feet of retail, some of which will be a food hall, according to the report. The 12,000-square-foot food hall portion will have a kitchen to be used for takeout and delivery orders, the journal reported. Wells Fargo and Provident Bank have loaned a combined $103.5 million for a industrial park project...

