Judge Doubts Independence Of WilmerHale's U. Mich. Probe

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Friday questioned the independence of a WilmerHale-led investigation into hundreds of sexual assault allegations against a former University of Michigan sports doctor, and weighed whether the firm and the university's president should address concerns before the court that they're circumventing the legal process. U.S. District Judge Victoria A. Roberts ordered attorneys for the proposed class accusing Dr. Robert Anderson of sex assault and the university's Jones Day attorneys to meet, using an arbitrator if necessary, to figure out how the school can proceed with the investigation by WilmerHale. She said the court would continue to monitor the situation....

