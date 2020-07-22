Mass. Project Enviro Review: A Green Light For Offshore Wind

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 12:58 PM EDT) -- The Aug. 9, 2019, decision to require a supplemental environmental impact statement, or EIS, for the Vineyard Wind project sent shock waves through the nascent U.S. offshore wind industry. The initial EIS had been scoped years earlier, and the draft EIS had been under public review for nearly nine months at the time. Some in the industry took the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management's eleventh-hour decision to require supplemental analysis as evidence of unmanageable uncertainty in the U.S. regulatory process, or even of the Trump administration's hostility to renewable energy projects. But the supplemental EIS was posted on June 12...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS