Colombians' Anonymity Axed In Chiquita Terror-Funding MDL

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has denied anonymity to Colombians alleging Chiquita Brands International funded a paramilitary group that allegedly killed their relatives, saying the plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation haven't shown they face a real risk of retaliation if they are unmasked. In a unanimous published opinion, a three-judge panel on Thursday upheld a lower court's decision to revoke identity protections for plaintiffs using pseudonyms in the MDL. The panel said the lower court was right to grant Chiquita's request to reveal the plaintiffs' identities because the anonymous Colombians failed to show that they would be harmed by paramilitary group Autodefensas Unidas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS