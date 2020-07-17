Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Union Defends Move To Stop Olin From Firing Employee

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A union has told an Illinois federal court that Olin Corp. was just frustrated with an arbitrator's refusal to let the company fire an employee after an altercation because there was no just cause to do so, arguing that the disagreement is no reason to overturn the result.

Local 9 of the machinists union said Thursday that its collective bargaining agreement with the weapons and industrial chemical maker only allowed the company to fire employees for just cause, which the arbitrator correctly found did not exist in James Jackson's case. While the company fired Jackson for allegedly picking a fight with...

