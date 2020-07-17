Perrigo Investors Can't Get Irish Tax Info For Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Investors suing drugmaker Perrigo for allegedly hiding a nearly $2 billion tax bill were rebuffed Thursday by a New York federal judge, who denied their request to ask Ireland's Office of the Revenue Commissioners for evidence in the case. In denying the proposed letters rogatory to Irish Revenue and its employees, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote said, "Information that is in the possession of Irish Revenue but that was not conveyed to Perrigo is of limited importance to this litigation." Judge Cote gave the proposed class action lead plaintiffs, the Boca Raton General Employees' Pension Plan and the Palm Bay Police...

