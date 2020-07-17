Social App Nextdoor Escapes California TCPA Class Action

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Social networking app Nextdoor has dodged a proposed class action accusing it of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending unwanted text messages, with a California federal judge tossing the suit about a month after the parties reached a settlement. Senior U.S. District Judge Terry J. Hatter on Thursday permanently tossed the claims of the named plaintiff in the lawsuit, David Vaccaro, who accused Nextdoor.com Inc. of sending him unsolicited text messages late last year. The judge dismissed the claims of the proposed claims without prejudice in his one-page order. Judge Hatter's order came after Vaccaro's lawyer informed the court June 12...

