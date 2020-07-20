BIA Approves Land-Into-Trust For Osage Nation Casinos

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT) -- The Bureau of Indian Affairs has approved two land-into-trust applications from the Osage Nation of northeastern Oklahoma for casino projects in and around the cities of Pawhuska and Bartlesville. The applications cover a combined 188 acres and will be used for two casinos, according to a Friday announcement from the agency, which is part of the U.S. Department of the Interior. BIA Assistant Secretary Tara Sweeney made the determinations June 26. They were published Friday in the Federal Register. "With this action, The Osage Nation can now move forward on its economic development plans and enjoy the benefits of its lands,"...

