Netflix Demands Fortress Produce Patent Docs In Uniloc Fight

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Netflix is urging a New York federal court to force Fortress Investment Group LLC to hand over documents that allegedly tie it to prolific patent plaintiff Uniloc, accusing the investment group of being the mastermind behind Uniloc's "litigation campaigns." Filed on Thursday, Netflix's motion to compel asks the district court to order Fortress, which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp., to comply with its subpoenas served last month as the streaming giant is fighting a lawsuit brought by Uniloc 2017 LLC over video technology. Netflix said that Fortress has refused to produce a single document it has requested, which include licensing, valuation and other financial...

