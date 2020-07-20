Turkey Can't Force Businessman To Turn Over Arbitral Docs

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge won't force a businessman to turn over information to help Turkey fend off a $100 million arbitration over the alleged seizure of a newspaper, concluding that the information could be used against the businessman, who is facing terrorism charges in the country. U.S. District Judge Esther Salas on Friday denied Turkey's petition seeking information from Hamit Çiçek relating to a 2015 transaction in which he sold his shares in a Turkish media corporation, Cihan Medya Dagitim AS, to a Belgian company called Cascade Investments NV and its then-chairman. Turkey claims that the timing of the transfer...

