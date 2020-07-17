Exonerated Former Boston City Hall Aide Loses $500K Fee Bid

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Friday shot down a bid by a former Boston City Hall aide to recoup more than a half-million dollars in legal fees after his conviction on charges he extorted a music festival into hiring unneeded union labor was thrown out. Timothy Sullivan, once the city's director of intergovernmental affairs, had sought $502,553 in legal fees and expenses for Cosgrove Eisenberg & Kiley PC, the lead firm that defended him in the high-profile trial that reached its conclusion last summer. Sullivan also asked for another $37,548.75 in fees for two other lawyers who worked on the case....

