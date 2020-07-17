10th Circ. Flips Ex-Olympic Coach's $6.3M Med Mal Verdict

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit has scuppered a $6.3 million verdict over a foreign Olympic snowboarding coach's claims that a hospital left him with permanent injuries after he was treated for a training accident, saying Friday that a trial judge wrongly refused to tell the jury that other parties might be at fault too. New Zealand national women's snowboarding team coach Jody Blatchley and his wife, Delfina Blatchley, sued St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco, Colorado, over the treatment he received following an accident during Olympic training at a Colorado resort, which he said left him with permanent leg injuries. The Blatchleys...

