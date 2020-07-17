Justices Expedite Ruling In NY Trump Tax Subpoena Row

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 2:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court granted Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s request Friday to expedite lower court proceedings in President Donald Trump's suit attempting to block a criminal subpoena seeking his tax records. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's request to expedite lower court proceedings in President Donald Trump's suit to block a subpoena for his tax records was granted by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday. (AP) Vance asked the justices Wednesday to immediately issue their judgment in the case that honored a grand jury subpoena from Vance's office to Mazars USA LLP, Trump's accounting firm. His office argued that continuing...

