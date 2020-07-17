3M Can't Get Unredacted Info From DOD In Earplug MDL

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A Florida magistrate judge on Friday denied a bid by 3M Co. to get full, unredacted medical records for three bellwether plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation over alleged health complications tied to the use of its Combat Arms earplugs, saying the records on their mental health aren't relevant to the "garden variety" claims of emotional distress. U.S. Magistrate Judge Gary R. Jones did allow 3M access to the Veterans Benefits Administration disability ratings and general description of diagnoses for two of the plaintiffs, as that information could be relevant to their claims for loss of future earning capacity. The order concerned dueling motions on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS