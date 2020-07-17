Boeing Says EPA Right To Loosen Wash. Water Standards

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The Boeing Co. on Friday told a Washington state federal judge that Obama-era water quality standards imposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency would have resulted in "impossible" costs, and that the EPA under President Donald Trump was correct to relax the limits. Washington state is suing the EPA for its 2019 decision to allow increased levels of dozens of chemicals in the state's waterways, but Boeing says there is no reason to revert to standards the federal agency set in late 2016 under a different administration. Boeing said that the 2016 standards were too strict and that the new levels set...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS