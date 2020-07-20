3 Takeaways From 1st Circ.'s Amazon Delivery Driver Ruling

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit's finding that Amazon delivery drivers are exempt from mandatory arbitration clauses gives workers new ammunition to pursue employment-related court battles, spelling trouble for transportation, logistics and gig-economy companies that have banked on rigid contracts to derail class or collective disputes, experts say. In a decisive win for workers running up against arbitration agreements, the First Circuit said Friday that a Massachusetts delivery driver who independently contracted with Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon Logistics Inc. to handle last-mile deliveries fit the definition of a transportation worker engaged in interstate commerce. Therefore, he could pursue his wage-and-hour action in court instead of being forced into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS