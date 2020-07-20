Sherwin-Williams Says Lead Paint Trial Was Tainted By Errors

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT) -- Sherwin-Williams Co. has attacked a judge's "persistent misapplication" of legal standards in a $6 million lead paint trial that was the first test for 150 similar cases, saying that if the Seventh Circuit won't make the company the outright winner, the appeals court should at least replace the judge for a new trial. The paint maker is appealing a 2019 verdict in favor of three men diagnosed with lead poisoning as children. A federal jury in Milwaukee awarded $2 million each to Cesar Sifuentes, Glenn Burton Jr. and Ravon Owens, finding that Sherwin-Williams and co-defendants DuPont Co. and Armstrong Containers Inc.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS