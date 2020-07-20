Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Still On Hook To Defend Suit Against Brad Pitt Charity

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge has granted Brad Pitt's charity's bid to toss a suit from TIG Insurance Co. seeking a declaration that it doesn't need to defend the charity in a $20 million class action over poorly constructed homes, saying that the actor and a charity executive needed to be included in the suit and so the case belongs in state court.

U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo ruled Friday that Pitt is an "indispensable" party with a vital interest in defending against the allegations that TIG has raised. The carrier sued Pitt's Make It Right Foundation in January without including...

