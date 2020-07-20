Texas Panel Cuts $1M Jury Award Over Limit In Initial Filing

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel has reduced a $1 million jury verdict in a car crash case to just $200,000, finding a trial court wrongly allowed the plaintiff to increase the maximum damages amount listed in his petition to fit the verdict after the final judgment was entered. The three-judge Fifth Court of Appeals panel found Friday that Alfonso Felipe Mejia Arcos' amended pleadings, which increased the maximum damages amount from $200,000 to $1,200,000, were invalid because Dallas County District Judge Martin Hoffman never signed a written order vacating the pre-amendment judgment in August 2018 before entering a second final judgment order...

