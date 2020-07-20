2nd Circ. Upholds Turkish Banker's Conviction

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit upheld a Turkish banker's conviction for evading U.S. sanctions on Iran, saying in a Monday opinion that strong evidence supported the jury verdict, even if one of the government's charging theories missed the mark. Former Halkbank deputy manager Mehmet Hakan Atilla sought to reverse his convictions on charges of scheming to move billions of dollars in Iranian oil proceeds. The appeals court found that Atilla flouted the law by facilitating U.S. dollar transfers to Iran without a license. But the court agreed with his argument that helping Halkbank avoid exile from the U.S. banking system was not a...

