Showtime Beats Cayuga Nation's 'Billions' Defamation Suit

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A New York judge has tossed a defamation suit by the Cayuga Nation and a council member over what they called a negative portrayal of the tribal official in an episode of Showtime's fictional show "Billions," saying they hadn't shown the character was based closely enough on the council member. Showtime had asked the court in October to toss the suit by the Cayuga Nation and council member Clint Halftown claiming they were defamed by a May 2019 "Billions" episode showing a female character named Jane Halftown operating an illegal casino and bribing public officials. The network contended that the character was a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS