Fla. Court Urged To Let Dead Atty Out Of 'Timeshare Exit' Suit

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- An heir has urged a Florida federal court to dismiss a late attorney from a suit brought by timeshare giant Diamond Resorts over allegedly misleading offers to help its customers exit their contracts, saying the company has waited too long to shift its claims to the lawyer's estate. In a 14-page motion filed Saturday, Conrad Sussman, who is serving as personal representative for the estate of Robert Sussman, argued that, under Rule 25 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, Diamond Resorts International Inc. had 90 days after receiving notice of Robert Sussman's death to substitute the estate as proper defendant...

