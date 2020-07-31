FisherBroyles Snags Privacy Litigation Partner From Dorsey

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- FisherBroyles LLP has picked up a commercial litigator from Dorsey & Whitney LLP with deep experience steering clients through class action disputes that center on privacy and consumer protection laws that can expose companies to hefty statutory damages, including the hotly contested Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Scott Goldsmith, who is based in Southern California, started work as a partner at the firm on July 15. He recently told Law360 that FisherBroyles' innovative and flexible business model — it's the first and world's largest distributed law firm partnership — drew him to the firm. "I can take on clients that maybe didn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS