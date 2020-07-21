FedEx Worker Loses Military Leave Pay Suit

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has axed a FedEx worker's proposed class action claiming he was stiffed on pay while serving in the U.S. Naval Reserve, saying that leave doesn't need to be paid under a federal law banning workplace discrimination against military members. U.S. District Judge Mark A. Kearney on Monday dismissed FedEx employee Gerard Travers' proposed Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act class action that sought pay for the days he spent serving as a reservist. Even though "Congress ensures a variety of defined benefits and seniority are not affected by his military leave," the judge said that guarantee doesn't...

