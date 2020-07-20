Vale Wins Bid For Docs In $500M Guinean Mining Project Fight

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A New York judge on Monday allowed Brazilian mining company Vale SA to seek information on the whereabouts of $500 million it invested in a doomed Guinean mining project to be used in U.K. litigation accusing Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz of fraudulently inducing it to enter into the venture. U.S. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang granted Vale's petition seeking permission to subpoena a number of real estate investors that may have received part of its $500 million payment after entities affiliated with Steinmetz purchased certain "valuable and iconic" buildings in Manhattan. The Brazilian company told the court in its April petition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS