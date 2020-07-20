Monsanto Loses Cancer Liability Fight In 1st Roundup Appeal

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court on Monday affirmed a jury's finding that Monsanto Co. is liable for a former school groundskeeper's cancer in the first case to go to trial over Roundup's alleged links to cancer, but reduced the total award from $78 million to $20.6 million. A unanimous three-judge Court of Appeal panel rejected arguments by the Bayer AG subsidiary that plaintiff DeWayne "Lee" Johnson failed to prove liability and causation, and that Johnson's failure-to-warn claims are preempted by federal law. "None of these arguments are persuasive," the opinion said. However, the panel found that Johnson's future noneconomic damages award is...

