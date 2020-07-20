Sinclair Investors' Suit Dead Without Lead Plaintiff

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge said Monday that she won't revisit her order trimming most claims from a shareholder suit against Sinclair Broadcasting that was filed after the company's proposed $3.9 billion merger with Tribune Media went south. In a Monday memorandum, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake denied a motion for reconsideration of her February decision to dismiss claims based on 66 of 68 allegedly false or misleading claims made by Sinclair and four of its executives, Christopher S. Ripley, Lucy A. Rutishauser, Steven M. Marks and David D. Smith. In her Monday memo, Judge Blake noted that lead plaintiffs City...

