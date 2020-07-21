Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. Resident Wants Clearview Data Scrape Suits Tied Together

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- An Illinois resident suing facial recognition technology company Clearview AI over alleged violations of the state's landmark biometric privacy law wants to consolidate his case with three others making similar claims before an Illinois federal court, according to a recent motion.

An initial bid by Clearview to consolidate David Mutnick's lawsuit with another accusing it of extracting Illinois residents' personal data from photos posted on social media without their permission in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act was denied as premature, because of a possibility that cases making similar claims in the Southern District of New York would be...

