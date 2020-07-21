House Passes $741B Defense Policy Bill For 2021

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $740.5 billion defense budget bill for 2021 on Tuesday despite a veto threat over the bill's requirement that military facilities named after Confederate generals be renamed. House lawmakers voted 295-125 to pass H.R. 6395, the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, which establishes defense policy priorities and the budget for the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal defense programs, over the threat of a veto from President Donald Trump, who opposes the bill's mandate that the DOD rename facilities named after Confederate generals. House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., said...

