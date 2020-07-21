US Soccer Gets Promoter's Antitrust Suit Tossed

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- U.S. Soccer Federation Inc. has scored a partial victory after a New York federal judge dismissed an antitrust allegation by an international soccer promoter that it is being unlawfully blocked from hosting season games in the U.S. In a 19-page decision Monday, U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni also said the interference tort claim lodged by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross' Relevent Sports LLC should instead be resolved in arbitration. The suit, filed in September, claims U.S. Soccer conspired with FIFA — which governs international play such as the World Cup — to boycott players who compete in foreign league season games in...

