Feds Say Stanford Visiting Scholar Is Secret Chinese Agent

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. has charged a Stanford University researcher with visa fraud, alleging the 38-year-old Chinese national concealed her active duty military status in her visa application as part of what appears to be an orchestrated program by the Chinese government, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Stanford University visiting scholar Chen Song "is an active duty People's Liberation Army military scientist who lied to get into the United States, attempted to destroy evidence and lied extensively to the FBI when interviewed," Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Kingsley told a California federal court on Monday in a memorandum in support of Song's...

