Raydon, Ex-Worker Reach Deal In Suit Over $60.5M ESOP Buy

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Raydon Corp. and Lubbock National Bank have agreed to settle an ERISA class action claiming the defense contractor's current and former workers were ripped off when their employee stock ownership plan purchased $60.5 million in company stock. The parties notified the court Monday that they reached an agreement on monetary and non-monetary settlement terms in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit over the Raydon Corp. Employee Stock Ownership Plan's purchase of 100% of the company's stock in a 2015 transaction overseen by Lubbock. "With the approval of their clients, class counsel and defendants' counsel have executed settlement term sheets, which...

