Bleichmar Fonti Can't Join Honeywell Asbestos Suit For Now

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has rejected Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP's bid to serve alongside Kahn Swick & Foti LLC as co-lead counsel in a proposed securities class action against Honeywell International Inc. over its asbestos-related liability claims, saying the firm and its client could take part in an appointment process. U.S. District Judge William J. Martini on Tuesday denied a request from the client, Wayne County Employees' Retirement System, to file a motion seeking to name it as co-lead plaintiff and Bleichmar Fonti as co-lead counsel amid "foreseeable class representation issues" related to the timing of lead plaintiff Charles...

