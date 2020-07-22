NJ Can't Sink Chamber's Challenge To Forced-Arbitration Ban

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge rejected the state's bid to sink a U.S. Chamber of Commerce suit claiming its statute banning employment pacts requiring workers to arbitrate harassment and discrimination allegations — the first such law to come from the #MeToo movement — is trumped by the Federal Arbitration Act. U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson on Tuesday denied the state attorney general's motion to dismiss the case. She said members of the Chamber and another business group, the New Jersey Civil Justice Institute, experienced "a plausible injury" because the law forced them to change how they field workplace claims. She...

