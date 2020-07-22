Taylor English Nabs Labor Atty From Freeborn & Peters

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Taylor English Duma LLP has scooped up a traditional labor attorney from Freeborn & Peters LLP with experience in areas ranging from negotiating collective bargaining agreements to advising employers on union-related benefits issues. Michael P. MacHarg has joined Taylor English as a partner, the firm said in a Tuesday announcement. MacHarg told Law360 on Wednesday that he will work for the firm as a remote attorney, spending time in Illinois and California. "My client base is not really regional, it's national, and it's easier for me to service the wide variety of customers without having one particular office to report to...

