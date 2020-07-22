Ill. Residents Want Clearview BIPA Suit Back In State Court

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Three Illinois residents say their biometric privacy lawsuit against facial recognition technology company Clearview AI must be remanded to Illinois state court, arguing their claims are narrower than those made in similar pending suits and don't allege the harm required for federal standing. In a motion for remand filed Tuesday, named plaintiffs Melissa Thornley, Deborah Benjamin-Koller and Josue Herrera told an Illinois federal judge that the only relief they are seeking is statutory damages and attorney fees for Clearview's alleged procedural violation of section 15(c) of Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, which prohibits private entities from selling, leasing, trading or profiting...

