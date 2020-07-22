Italy Probing Apple, Amazon Over Restricted Sales

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Italy's competition authority on Wednesday announced an investigation into Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. over an alleged agreement enforcers say may restrict the sale of Apple- and Beats-branded products on the e-commerce platform. The Autorita Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato issued a statement saying the investigation is aimed at determining whether the U.S. tech companies have an agreement in place that only allows official authorized Apple retailers to sell Apple products. The agency said this would exclude the small and medium-sized businesses that do not participate in Apple's official program from competing on Amazon's marketplace, even if they "legitimately purchase the products from...

