Fla. Panel Scraps $6M Award Against Airport Taxiway Builders

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday tossed a $6 million award obtained by Broward County in its suit against several engineering and contracting firms that built a defective airport taxiway, ruling the damages need to be recalculated. In a 13-page opinion, a three-judge panel ordered the trial court to reach a new damages number while preserving the way the damages had been apportioned among three defendants hired to build a new taxiway at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport: project manager URS Corp., engineering firm CH2M Hill Inc. and contractor Triple R Paving Inc. The trial court had found that URS —...

