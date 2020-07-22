Novartis Whistleblower Scores $109M For Flagging Kickbacks

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The former Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. sales representative who blew the whistle on the Swiss drugmaker's alleged scheme to pump up prescriptions through kickbacks will get $109 million plus a share of the interest paid in a $629.8 million False Claims Act settlement approved this month. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe on Tuesday signed off on a stipulation that allocated $109.4 million to Oswald Bilotta following the deal in which Novartis agreed to pay $629.8 million to the federal government — including $38.4 million under the Civil Asset Forfeiture Statute. "We are pleased that the court has approved the award to Mr....

