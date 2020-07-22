Hagens Berman To Lead Investor Suit Against Texas Insurer

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday tapped Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP to lead investors in a proposed class action against insurer Hallmark Financial Services, accusing it of misleading investors about its finances and causing its stock prices to drop. U.S. District Court Judge Brantley Starr also named investor Rajeev Yalamanchili lead plaintiff and The Stanley Law Group liaison counsel to lead the proposed class of investors who bought Hallmark Financial securities between March 5, 2019, and March 17, 2020. Investor Cooper Schulze initially filed the suit on May 5, 2020, claiming the property and casualty insurance company hid the reality...

