Depositions Videotaped By Lawyer's Son OK, Court Says

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal magistrate judge ruled Wednesday that a school district defending brain injury claims by a football player can't strike depositions because the district's lawyers belatedly discovered the videographer was a son of the football player's lawyer. Football player Destin Julian sued Westwood Heights School District in Michigan and coach Gary Lee over head injuries he said he sustained in the fall of 2015 as an 11th grade varsity player. After taking a hit at practice and exhibiting concussion symptoms, Julian was put into a game two days later, took another hit to the head, and had a seizure and...

